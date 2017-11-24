24 Nov 2017 | 10.43 am

Grant Thornton has elected Michael McAteer as its new managing partner. McAteer will take over from Paul McCann and assume his post at the head of the professional services firm from January 1 2018.

McAteer is currently head of advisory services with Grant Thornton, having joined the firm through the merger of Foster McAteer, which had five partners and 25 staff.

A skilled insolvency practitioner, McAteer has been involved in some of the more high-profile restructurings and receiverships in Ireland over the last decade. These included joint liquidator to Treasury Holdings and joint administrator to Quinn Insurance Limited. As examiner, he played a key role in the successful restructuring of eircom, SIAC construction and Aer Arann.

McAteer is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI) and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). He is also a member of the Consultative Committee of Accountancy Bodies-Ireland on insolvency matters.

“It is a great honour to be elected by my partners to lead Grant Thornton,” said McAteer. “We are in a new era of business, which is very different from the last decade, and while it is full of opportunity, there are also numerous challenges on the horizon.”

Paul McCann will continue as partner in financial services advisory at Grant Thornton, and will also head up the European banking group with Grant Thornton International.

Photo: Michael McAteer (left) and Paul McCann (Pic: Emily Quinn)