Grant Thornton Is Status Go At Airport Fast Track

22 May 2019 | 10.59 am

Professional services firm Grant Thornton has launched its new ‘Status Go’ advertising campaign at the Fast Track lanes in Dublin Airport.

Last year Grant Thornton agreed a three-year marketing deal with the airport for the Fast Track service. The Fast Track lane at security screening enables departing passengers to clear security in less than ten minutes.

Ciara Bourke, Director of Marketing at Grant Thornton Ireland, commented: “We want to celebrate ground-breaking work and the passionate people who make the Grant Thornton brand a reality. We are delighted that the launch of ‘Status Go’ campaign coincided with the first anniversary of the Fast Track with Grant Thornton at Dublin Airport. Both initiatives enable us to truly differentiate our brand, as we continue to focus on our people, our current and future clients with a fresh approach, allowing all to thrive.”

Bourke added that the Status Go campaign captures the essence of Grant Thornton’s work, showcasing their tools, talent and expertise to drive business further, faster and with a difference.

“The distinct and contrasting imagery in each of the advertisements illustrates Grant Thornton’s drive to empower its clients to break free from the status quo and head into the future confident of a direct and innovative approach,” she said.

In Ireland Grant Thornton employs c. 1,350 people in seven offices.