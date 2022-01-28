Grant Thornton appoints six new partners

28 Jan 2022 | 11.43 am

Grant Thornton Ireland has appointed six new partners to five of its business units.

Managing partner Michael McAteer said the appointments reflect the firm’s commitment to growing its teams in line with client needs.

“As the Grant Thornton International Business Report shows, 85% of Irish businesses are optimistic about the Irish economy in the coming 12 months, and we at Grant Thornton know that our experienced teams can make sure these businesses reach their fullest potential, and at the same time overcoming any challenges that arise,” he added.

The new partners are:

Louise Barry, appointed to risk compliance and professional services from audit assurance

Frankie Cronin, appointed to financial services advisory from business risk services

Gavin Fitzpatrick, to financial accounting and advisory services

Bláithín O’Neill, to the audit and assurance team

Chris Rogers, financial services audit, Dublin office

Alan Gourley, based at the Belfast office, appointed to the tax unit.

Meanwhile, law firm ByrneWallace has appointed outgoing Head of Property, Michael Walsh as chair of the firm’s property group with colleague, Alison O’Sullivan, succeeding Walsh as Head of Property (pictured above).

Walsh has over 20 years’ partner level experience, and is regarded as one of Ireland’s leading property lawyers. He led the property team since 2011. O’Sullivan joined ByrneWallace in 2007 and was appointed partner in 2012. She specialises in portfolio acquisitions, high value lettings and insolvency related real estate transactions.

ByrneWallace has the largest legal property team in Ireland, with over 50 professionals

Photo (l-r): Bláithin O’Neill, Chris Rogers, Frankie Cronin, Louise Barry, Michael McAteer, Alan Gourley and Gavin Fitzpatrick