Grant Thornton Appoints Five Partners

14 Feb 2020 | 01.39 pm

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton Ireland has appointed five new partners, with four promotions and one external hire across a range of services.

The new appointments are in the advisory, audit and assurance, financial services advisory and financial services tax practices. Grant Thornton says the appointments “illustrate the firm’s ongoing commitment to developing its presence in niche sector areas, as well as maintaining its presence in its more traditional areas”.

The five new partners are David Lynch, Tracey Sullivan, Tim O’Connell, Brian Murphy and Trevor Dunne.

Managing partner Michael McAteer said: “Our new partners are great ambassadors of our firm’s ‘Status Go’ culture, both in their own career paths to date and in their dedication to encouraging and empowering our people and clients to achieve their full potential.

“We have experienced amazing growth in the demand for our services over the past decade and our new partners have ambitious plans to continue to grow the business by expanding their portfolios.”

Trevor Dunne will be head of technology consulting. David Lynch will be partner in financial services and asset management, while Tracey Sullivan will cover audit and assurance. Tim O’Connell will head the aviation advisory division, while Brian Murphy will lead financial services taxation.

Photo (l-r): Trevor Dunne, Tim O’Connell, Brian Murphy, Tracey Sullivan, Michael McAteer and David Lynch. (Pic: Conor McCabe)