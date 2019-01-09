Grant Thornton Announces Two New Partners

09 Jan 2019 | 08.31 am

Professional service firm Grant Thornton has added two new partners to its existing roll of 49 partners, both of them promotions from within the firm.

Oliver O’Connor, who joined the firm in 1998, has been appointed partner in the private client division where he has worked since 2006, while Gerard Walsh will take up the partner position at the firm’s Cork offices. He joined in 2011 and has been based in Cork since 2013.

O’Connor provides financial advice to clients, both personal and corporate, as well as providing corporate pension and financial advice to many single-member and multi-member entities and advice on succession planning.

Walsh specialises in offering business process outsourcing and compliance services to large corporate and international groups. He has extensive experience of finance operations and transition management in a complex finance function environment, the firm says.

Managing partner Michael McAteer said: “I am delighted to announce these appointments which demonstrate our firm’s culture of promoting talent, and encouraging and empowering our people to achieve their full potential.

“As we continue to grow and to attract a diverse array of new and exciting clients there are great opportunities for our people to excel in what they do. Great opportunities attract great talent, and we’re committed to bringing the best to Grant Thornton so that we can continue to deliver the very highest standard of service to our clients.”

Other Recent Professional Services Appointments

• DLA Piper has appointed four new partners to its newly opened Dublin office. Conor Houlihan joins from Dillon Eustace and will lead the firm’s F&P practice in Ireland. Éanna Mellett will join DLA Piper’s corporate practice from Matheson where he has been a partner since 2013. Mark Rasdale is joining DLA Piper’s IPT practice from A&L Goodbody, where he has been a partner since 2010. Ciara McLoughlin has also been hired from Goodbodys to join DLA Piper’s employment law team. DLA Piper said the new partners will be joined by three Legal Directors: corporate lawyers Micheál Mulvey and Edel O’Kelly from William Fry, and finance lawyer Eileen Johnston from Arthur Cox.

• Law firm Tully Rinckey Ireland has announced that Grainne Loughnane and Thomas O’Malley have joined the Dublin office as partners in the firm’s Dublin Real Estate practice. O’Malley and Loughnane have been hired from McDowell Purcell, where O’Malley was a partner.

• William Fry has announced the appointment of Lyn Brennan as partner to its Banking & Finance department. Brennan joins from Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP in New York where she worked for the last four years.

Photo (l-r): Gerard Walsh, Oliver O’Connor, Michael McAteer, and FAAS partner Sinead Donovan.