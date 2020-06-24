Grant Thornton 5K Run Goes Virtual

24 Jun 2020 | 09.23 am

Grant Thornton will make its annual 5K challenge race a virtual one this year, with participants asked to record their best run from a location of their choice and upload their completion time.

The GT 5K race series has seen almost 45,000 runners in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast take part for the past eight years, raising funds for charities. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, organisers have opted for a virtual setup this year.

New features being introduced for 2020 include the use of a live leader board and a new online registration system. Teams and individuals are also invited to enter.

Runners will be able to register online, complete their run over the weekend of August 14-16, and upload their best time to the live leader board by midnight on Sunday, August 16.

The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland is the 2020 GT5K charity partner and runners are encouraged to #doitfordementia as many charities are struggling to raise funds as a result of Covid-19.

Michael McAteer, managing partner of Grant Thornton, said that there was much deliberation about whether or not to run the event this year, before the decision to go ahead with a modified version to ensure that charity partners do not lose out on much-needed funds.

“Our only options were a virtual run or nothing, so this year’s race is not only virtual but open to all, individuals and teams. It will hopefully capture the imagination locally and nationally.”

Among those taking part this year is Greg O’Shea (pictured), winner of the TV show Love Island. “I think it is incredibly important for workplaces to promote a healthy, active lifestyle, especially with more people working from home in recent months,” said O’Shea.

“The GT5K is a great opportunity to encourage each other to get out there and stay active in our communities and workplaces for a good cause.”

Organised by the national governing body for running, Athletics Ireland, the GT5K also supports the top emerging young athletes in Ireland through the Athletics Ireland Junior high-performance programme, which develops athletes in Ireland of all ages, disciplines and abilities.

To enter the race, register at www.grantthornton.ie/gt5k . This year, the registration fee of €10 will be split between Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and Athletics Ireland’s Junior high-performance programme. All participants will receive a virtual goodie bag with the option to purchase a GT5K run technical jersey.