Grafton Group Acquires Sitetech Building Products

22 Dec 2021 | 09.33 am

Builders providers Grafton Group has agreed to acquire Sitetech Building Products. The deal is subject to CCPC approval.

Sitetech is primarily a distributor of accessories for brickwork, concrete and formwork, and construction chemicals, products mainly used in the early stage of construction of multi-unit buildings including offices, apartments, hotels, warehouses and commercial buildings and in public sector and residential development projects.

Grafton chief executive Gavin Slark said: “Sitetech will bring expertise to Grafton in the distribution of specialist construction accessories for large-scale construction projects in Ireland. It will also enable us to offer a broader range of products and services in a new market segment.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategy of acquiring specialist high quality businesses in complementary markets, and follows the successful acquisition earlier this year of Proline Architectural Hardware.”

Sitetech, based in Cork, had turnover of €16.9m in 2020 and is owned equally by directors Damien Long, Billy Clarke and James Long. The venture was established in 2010.