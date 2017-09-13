Graebel Set To Hire 125 In Dundalk

13 Sep 2017 | 02.54 pm

Graebel Companies Inc. has commenced recruitment for its newly established Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Financial Shared Services and Operations Centre in Dundalk.

Graebel, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading provider of workforce and workplace mobility services corporates around the world.

The company says the Dundalk facility will provide a broad range of finance functions across multiple levels of experience, including general ledger, treasury and compliance, as well as customer support roles.

It also will serve as an additional operations centre in Europe to support Graebel’s EMEA headquarters in Prague, and the growing needs of Graebel’s clients in managing their international talent mobility and relocation programs.

CEO Bill Graebel (pictured) commented: “Ireland gives Graebel a strong gateway to the European market. Our location in Dundalk will allow us to better serve our international clients and their employees’ needs, as we provide our duty of care that is central to our values. We look forward to working with the Irish government and IDA to further grow our business internationally and create jobs in Ireland for many years to come.”

The venture is receiving taxpayer funding through IDA Ireland. “We have worked closely with the company in recent years to win this investment for Ireland,” said CEO Martin Shanahan. “The types of roles being created coupled with strategic value of the centre is in line with IDA’s strategic objective to win high quality investments in regional locations.”

Graebel Companies Inc was established in 1950 and is family-owned. The company addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in and ongoing assignment.

For job opportunities with Graebel, click here.