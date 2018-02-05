GPS Tracking For Irish Rugby Players

05 Feb 2018 | 02.29 pm

When Johnny Sexton kicked his winning drop in the last second of Ireland’s rugby match with France on Saturday, not many knew that he and every player on the pitch, both Irish and French, was wearing a GPS tracker which provides information to allow coaches to assess performance on the pitch and during training.

The IRFU recently agreed a deal with Newry company STATsports to provide its GPS tracking and performance monitoring technology for every senior professional rugby player on the island of Ireland, just in time for the championship season.

The sports technology firm will supply the Ireland men’s, women’s, U20s and representative teams, as well as the national sevens squads, with its Apex device which tracks players during games and training, and provides actionable feedback to coaching, athletic performance and medical staff. The same technology will also be supplied to the four provinces teams.

IRFU head of performance and science Nick Winkelman said: “In high-performance sport, and particularly in an environment where player welfare is a key priority, it is a necessity for our provinces and representative teams to have access to quality data that can inform and shape performance, recovery and injury prevention.”

STATSports c0-founder Sean O’Connor added: “Having all four provinces using our revolutionary Apex device is huge for us at STATSports. We are proud to offer a world-class product to not only the national team but all four provincial teams throughout Ireland who compete at the highest level of club rugby in Europe. Plus, with STATSports being founded on the island of Ireland, it is even more significant.”

The Apex device integrates with APEX Live. The system uses a portable beacon system pitch-side, and can be set up to provide a local APEX Live network.

Photo: Nick Winkelman (left) and Sean O’Connor