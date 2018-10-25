Gowan Group To Close Two Dublin Dealerships

25 Oct 2018 | 09.44 am

Gowan Group is to close two of its Gowan Motors dealerships in Dublin on the Merrion Road and in Dun Laoghaire.

The company said the properties are not suitable for development as modern dealerships. The Merrion Road properties have already been sold.

Gowan Motors’ flagship facility in Dublin is on the Navan Road which represents Peugeot, Honda, Opel, KIA and Citroen aftersales. The company has appointed two new authorised Peugeot dealerships in the last 12 months, in Stillorgan and Tallaght, for a total of six in the GDA.

The Honda brand is represented by four dealers in the GDA who will continue to offer sales and aftersales to Honda customers.

Chief executive Michael Dwan said: “We have built up our authorised dealer network in Dublin to establish a strong retail presence for our brands. This has facilitated a significant increase in sales this year, with Peugeot registrations up 30% against a market which is down almost 3%.”

“Our properties on the Merrion Road and Dun Laoghaire are not suitable for re-development as modern dealerships and, as a consequence, we have decided to cease trading there. Our loyal staff will be compensated with favourable redundancy terms. Given their skills and experience, I am confident that they will be in high demand, and some existing staff will be redeployed to our Gowan Navan Road retail operations.

“We remain fully committed to motor retailing through our Gowan Motors flagship operation on the Navan Road and all our customers can feel assured that their requirements will be fully met there.”

Gowan’s head office is moving from Merrion Road to Appian Way.

In addition to Peugeot and Honda, Gowan Motors retails Kia and Opel and provides after-sales service for Citroen.

The Gowan Group’s other trading divisions are KAL Group, a leading kitchen white goods and electronics distributor, and Senator Windows in Wexford.