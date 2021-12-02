Gowan Beefs Up With Fiat, Alfa, Jeep

02 Dec 2021 | 09.15 am

Gowan Group, the family owned holding company, has completed the acquisition of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Ireland after the deal was cleared by the CCPC a month ago.

Gowan will now take over responsibility for importing the Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Fiat Professional brands into Ireland, all of which are owned by Stellantis.

This transaction comes in the wake of the merger of car manufacturers PSA and FCA earlier this year, which created Stellantis, now one of the world’s biggest car manufacturers with industrial operations in 30 countries and a commercial presence in 130 markets.

Gowan also imports Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and DS brands. The group will assume responsibility for all of FCA Ireland’s operations and current employees will transfer.

Gowan Group CEO Michael Dwan commented: “We have a deep understanding of the Irish motor market and a good appreciation of the Stellantis brands. We have been impressed with the quality of the product pipeline and with the significant investment commitment to power the Stellantis electrification strategy. We are committed to improving customer satisfaction and market share for each of the brands in Ireland.”

Dwan added that each of the brands in the newly acquired portfolio will benefit from a substantial investment in latest generation technology and exciting new models. Five new model launches are planned for 2022.

Gowan Group has been involved in motor distribution in Ireland for 52 years, importing Peugeot vehicles since 1969 and Opel vehicles since 2019. In April 2021, Gowan Group commenced the importing and selling of Stellantis-owned Citroen vehicles in Ireland, having previously imported Citroen vehicles to Ireland between 1982 to 2009.

In addition to Peugeot, Honda and Opel, Gowan Group (Navan Road) retails Kia and provides after sales service for Citroen. Gowan Group has a number of other trading divisions, including KAL Group and Senator Windows.