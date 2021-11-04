Govt. Publishes Climate Action Plan 2021

04 Nov 2021 | 04.21 pm

The government has published details of its Climate Action Plan 2021, billed as a blueprint to halve greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland by 2030.

The plan sets out indicative ranges of emissions reductions for each sector of the economy. It also sets out the actions needed to deliver on these targets.

The indicative emissions reduction targets are:

• Electricity: 62-81%

• Transport: 42-50%

• Buildings: 44-56%

• Industry/Enterprise: 29-41%

• Agriculture: 22-30%

The plan calls for increasing the proportion of renewable electricity to up to 80% by 2030, including an increased target of up to 5 Gigawatts of offshore wind.

• Download Climate Action Plan 2021

The government will also introduce a small-scale generation scheme for farmers, businesses and communities to generate their own electricity and feed this back into the grid.

The plan calls for a significant reduction in transport emissions by 2030. Measures will include enabling 500,000 extra walking, cycling and public transport journeys per day by 2030.

The government stated: “We will accelerate the pace of Electric Vehicle take-up, to reach almost 1 million EVs in the private transport fleet by 2030. We will also increase public transport and rail and bus electrification, including 1,500 electric buses and better rural links. We will increase the biofuels mix to reduce emissions from the existing fleet.

“A new National Retrofit Plan will drive demand, make retrofitting more affordable, and expand the capacity of the industry, including the training of more skilled workers. Other measures include increased targets for district heating and the public sector, and strengthening building standards for all buildings.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (pictured) commented: “Climate change is the single greatest threat facing humanity, and the time to act is now.”

For the agriculture sector, the plan calls for increased uptake of GHG-efficient farming practices; reducing fertiliser use and increasing the use of clover and multi-species swards; improving animal breeding and reducing the crude protein in the diet; as well as earlier finishing of animals and increase in organics.”