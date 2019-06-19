Government Unveils Enterprise Space Strategy

19 Jun 2019 | 02.25 pm

A new national strategy introduced by the government is aimed at ensuring that Ireland’s expanding space-active industry and research institutes will get strategic support in the future as activity in the sector expands.

R&D minister John Halligan (pictured) said: “I am very proud to be launching Ireland’s first ever Space Strategy for Enterprise. Space-active Irish companies have become increasingly successful within European Space Agency and EU programmes in recent years. As the space economy continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate, there is a growing opportunity for Irish companies to participate. This strategy puts in place a framework for a greater Irish involvement, and enhanced success at a global level.”

According to the European Investment Bank, the international space sector has grown by an average of 6.7% per annum between 2005 and 2017, almost twice the 3.5 % average yearly growth of the global economy.

In parallel, the capabilities of space-oriented enterprises in Ireland have progressed significantly, with the number of companies engaged in contract work with ESA growing from 35 in 2008 to 67 in 2018, supported by Ireland’s membership in international organisations including the ESA, the European Union space programmes and EUMETSAT.

The strategy includes five pillars, including investment, strengths and opportunities, governance, talent, and international engagement, and lays out 19 key actions to achieve its goals. These include:

Mobilisation of the Project Ireland ‘Space Technologies Programme’ to develop space focused initiatives, including funding mechanisms, delivered through DBEI Agency Programmes

Establishment of a Space Data Hub to provide access to data from European and other third-party sources to support the development of data analytics skills

The development of a Space Enterprise Coordination Group, comprised of Government bodies, to raise awareness and understanding of the benefits Ireland’s investment in space can offer for public service organisations.



The strategy was launched at an event at DCU Alpha, the university’s commercial innovation campus. Some of the companies and organisations present were Techworks Marine, which provides real-time marine monitoring data networks and has been developing an earth observation divisioon for the last ten years; Réaltra Space Systems Engineering, which makes low-cost electronic systems for the growing global space market, with a focus on the expanding global micro-launchers and small satellite sectors; and mBryonics, a laser communications company which specialises in the design, engineering, manufacture, installation and operation of satellite optical transport network (OTN) backbone infrastructure and associated photonics technology.

The strategy is ambitious. It sets out six goals to be achived within the next six years: