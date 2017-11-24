Government Survival Depends On Fitzgerald

24 Nov 2017 | 09.49 am

Dail Eireann is set to vote no confidence in justice minister Frances Fitzgerald next Wednesday Nov.29 after Fianna Fail moved to table a motion of no confidence in the minister.

Fine Gael ministers have signalled that such a move would terminate the confidence and supply agreement with Fianna Fail, leaving Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with no option but to call a general election.

Fitzgerald (pictured) is now in the difficult position of either resigning ahead of the Dail vote or causing the downfall of the government. If the government does founder because of what opponents see as her incompetence, Fitzgerald (67) will have to contest the election at a time when she might be contemplating retirement anyway.

Though Fitzgerald has evidently lost the confidence of the majority of the members of Dail Eireann, Varadkar and his Fine Gael colleagues are hanging tough, declaring after a party meeting last night that the minister has their unanimous support.

Varadkar’s hubris is buttressed by recent opinion polls showing Fine Gael is the most popular party with voters. However, if an election is called then Fine Gael is very exposed on the issue that matters most at the moment to younger, swing voters – abortion.

Repeal The 8th

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have adopted a fudge approach to the ‘Repeal The 8th’ process currently winding its way through an Oireachtas committee. That doesn’t wash with the under-35 demographic, who are more aligned with Sinn Fein’s definitive support for repealing the controversial constitutional amendment.

‘Repeal The 8th’ could come to dominate a general election held in the next few months, as Sinn Fein and other left-wing parties will seize on the issue as a way of galvanising young voters. Varadkar and FF leader Micheal Martin would face the unedifying prospect of defending their fudge approach in TV debates with Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald.

Fine Gael is also on a hiding to nothing over the second issue that matters most to younger voters – the lack of council housing and affordable housing. That party is on stronger ground with its income tax policies, though in an election scenario political opponents will promise tax cuts for low and middle-income earners at the expense of high-earners.

For all these reasons, wiser political heads in Fine Gael than the inexperienced Taoiseach will surely be urging Frances Fitzgerald today to climb down from her high horse and do everyone a favour by resigning.