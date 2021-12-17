Government Steps Up Trading Restrictions

17 Dec 2021 | 06.48 pm

The government has ordered that restaurants, bars and cafes, excluding take-away or delivery services, must close at 8pm from Monday December 20.

This will also apply to hotel restaurants and bars, except for overnight residents.

Indoor events, including entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events, are also subject to the 8pm curfew.

For all events, attendance must be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 1,000 attendees, whichever is the lower. The stricture does not apply to religious, educational or normal workplace business activity and business events such as conferences and trade fairs.

Attendance at outdoor events, including entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events, must be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 5,000 attendees, whichever is the lower.

Wedding receptions can take place with a capacity limit of 100 guests and continue after 8pm. Midnight closing time still applies for wedding parties.

The latest restrictions will remain in place until at least the end of January 2022.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said the 8pm closing time makes little sense and will lead to pubs closing their doors for the duration of restrictions.

The lobby group for publicans called on the government to reintroduce the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme for its members.

Padraig Cribben, VFI chief executive, stated: “This decision will decimate the trade that was already on its knees. Christmas was the one chance we had to recoup some of the losses amassed earlier in the year.

“We’re now in a situation where staff will lose their jobs and pubs will shut one week before Christmas as they see little point in opening under these conditions. Given the relentless public health message over the past number of weeks to avoid socialising, the public had already cancelled bookings in record numbers.

“There was no need to further restrict trading hours as our customers are safer in regulated pubs that adhere to guidelines instead of house parties and shebeens,” Cribben added.

“Our members are left wondering what the plan is for hospitality. Publicans and their staff are trapped by the government’s inability to plan a pathway out of the crisis that doesn’t involve lockdowns.”

Irish Equity and the Musicians Union of Ireland also called for an immediate increase in support from the government for workers and entertainment venues impacted by the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions.

SIPTU sector organiser Michelle Quinn said: “The further restrictions placed on the entertainment sector will have a significant negative impact on what was a tentative recovery for their industries.

“As a consequence they are calling upon the government to act immediately to put in place measures that will assist workers in the sector whose livelihoods are once again under dire threat.”

Pic: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie