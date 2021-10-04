Government Launches New National Development Plan

04 Oct 2021 | 01.20 pm

The government has launched what it’s calling the largest National Development Plan ever delivered in the history of the state.

The €165 billion capital spending blueprint covers the period out to 2030.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Since 2017 the percentage of Gross National Income committed to public infrastructure has risen from 2.5% to about 4.5%. That’s now substantially higher than the EU average, and well ahead of our peers like The Netherlands and Denmark.

“This updated NDP will see this level of investment continue and grow to 5% of GNI, from €12.7bn this year to €19.3bn in 2030. We are investing in the future and going for growth.”

• Download National Development Plan 2021-2030

Along with allocations in the NDP supporting the realisation of Housing For All with investment to deliver an average of 6,000 affordable homes each year, and funding to meet climate targets, the next five year period 2021-2025 will also see;

€13bn Gross Voted capital allocation for transport projects

€5.7bn of health investment

€4.4bn for education

An additional €2.9bn Gross Voted capital allocation for higher education

Irish Water is projected to invest in the region of €6 billion in our water services infrastructure over the period, €4.5 billion of which is in relation to investment in domestic water services which supports future housing delivery.

There are a number of additional reports being published along with the NDP today including:

Also unveiled today was an updated MyProjectIreland Interactive Map developed in partnership with Ordnance Survey Ireland. This allows the user to navigate projects around the country, finding out what is happening in their region.

Pic: RollingNews.ie