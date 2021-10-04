04 Oct 2021 | 01.20 pm
Government Launches New National Development Plan
"We're going for growth." says Varadkar
The government has launched what it’s calling the largest National Development Plan ever delivered in the history of the state.
The €165 billion capital spending blueprint covers the period out to 2030.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Since 2017 the percentage of Gross National Income committed to public infrastructure has risen from 2.5% to about 4.5%. That’s now substantially higher than the EU average, and well ahead of our peers like The Netherlands and Denmark.
“This updated NDP will see this level of investment continue and grow to 5% of GNI, from €12.7bn this year to €19.3bn in 2030. We are investing in the future and going for growth.”
• Download National Development Plan 2021-2030
Along with allocations in the NDP supporting the realisation of Housing For All with investment to deliver an average of 6,000 affordable homes each year, and funding to meet climate targets, the next five year period 2021-2025 will also see;
- €13bn Gross Voted capital allocation for transport projects
- €5.7bn of health investment
- €4.4bn for education
- An additional €2.9bn Gross Voted capital allocation for higher education
- Irish Water is projected to invest in the region of €6 billion in our water services infrastructure over the period, €4.5 billion of which is in relation to investment in domestic water services which supports future housing delivery.
There are a number of additional reports being published along with the NDP today including:
- An Irish Government Economic and Evaluation Service (IGEES) research paper on the jobs multiplier effect of such significant investment in infrastructure, and a paper on the impact of NDP using case studies to highlight the benefits of investment.
- The Investment Impact Case Studies report examines nine case studies of capital investment in recent years.
- The Supporting Excellence Action Team (SEAT) report makes a number of ecommendations to support the agenda of improving delivery capability.
- The Project Ireland 2040 Annual Report for 2020 sets out the progress achieved in the third year of Project Ireland 2040 and the main outputs delivered under each of the ten National Strategic Outcomes. A total of 18 projects over €20m commenced construction in 2020.
- The Project Ireland 2040 Annual Report 2020 is accompanied by three Regional Reports which provide a detailed overview of the public investments which have been made in the three Regional Assembly Areas.
- The updated Investment Projects and Programmes Tracker available on gov.ie/2040 provides a composite update on the progress of all major investments that are under Project Ireland 2040. It focuses mainly on projects with estimated costs greater than €20 million.
Also unveiled today was an updated MyProjectIreland Interactive Map developed in partnership with Ordnance Survey Ireland. This allows the user to navigate projects around the country, finding out what is happening in their region.
