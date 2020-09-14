Government Launches €2m Fund For Micro Businesses

14 Sep 2020 | 11.59 am

Micro businesses that are ineligible for existing grants will be able to access funding of up to €1,000 to help them adapt and rebuild their business in the wake of Covid-19.

The new €2m Micro-Enterprise Assistance Fund, launched today by enterprise minister Leo Varadkar, is aimed at businesses with fewer than 10 employees. “While many businesses have benefitted from the Restart Grant Plus and other government schemes, this is for small businesses with up to 10 staff that have not been eligible to any scheme to date,” said Varadkar.

“It is recognition of the difficulties in adapting to Covid-19 that they have had. Now is the time to shop local and I encourage everyone to think of their local business owner when doing their weekly shop or looking to buy something.”

As part of the July Stimulus, funding is also being increased to local enterprise offices to extend existing programmes, such as the ‘Lean for Micro’ programme to all businesses employing fewer than 10 staff.

Applications from Kildare, Laois and Offaly are already prioritised for funding under all existing schemes.

The Micro-Enterprise Assistance Fund is available to businesses that meet the following criteria: