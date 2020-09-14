14 Sep 2020 | 11.59 am
Government Launches €2m Fund For Micro Businesses
Grants of up to €1,000 each for businesses hit by Covid-19
Micro businesses that are ineligible for existing grants will be able to access funding of up to €1,000 to help them adapt and rebuild their business in the wake of Covid-19.
The new €2m Micro-Enterprise Assistance Fund, launched today by enterprise minister Leo Varadkar, is aimed at businesses with fewer than 10 employees. “While many businesses have benefitted from the Restart Grant Plus and other government schemes, this is for small businesses with up to 10 staff that have not been eligible to any scheme to date,” said Varadkar.
“It is recognition of the difficulties in adapting to Covid-19 that they have had. Now is the time to shop local and I encourage everyone to think of their local business owner when doing their weekly shop or looking to buy something.”
As part of the July Stimulus, funding is also being increased to local enterprise offices to extend existing programmes, such as the ‘Lean for Micro’ programme to all businesses employing fewer than 10 staff.
Applications from Kildare, Laois and Offaly are already prioritised for funding under all existing schemes.
The Micro-Enterprise Assistance Fund is available to businesses that meet the following criteria:
- Businesses impacted by a 30% reduction in turnover due to Covid-19 restrictions or downturn in trade
- The grant will be based on the amount of vouched additional expenditure from 14 September 2020. from date of launch of the Scheme
- Employers with between with at least one and up to 10 full-time employees
- Businesses that have a commercial focus, have an up-to-date tax compliance certificate and within eligible sectors
- Businesses that are ineligible for other state sectoral funding schemes
- Businesses already in receipt of the government’s Restart/Restart Plus Grant, Fáilte Ireland Restart Plus scheme or the DEASP Enterprise Support Grant for Small Business are excluded