Government Hikes Tax Burden By 8.3%

04 Jan 2019 | 10.27 am

The government’s tax burden on the economy increased by 8.3% in 2018 compared with the previous year, with taxpayers coughing up an extra €4,280m.

Total tax revenue for 2018 was €55,560m (excluding PRSI). Combined non-tax revenue and capital resources were €4,75om, bringing total Exchequer revenues to €60,310m.

Gross voted current expenditure of €57,050m was €3,090m higher than in 2017. Gross voted capital expenditure surged by €1,430m (31%) to €6,010m.

In total, the Fine Gael government hiked public spending by €4,510m, a 7.7% increase on 2017.

Exchequer outlays included €5,960m on debt servicing costs – equivalent to one in every four euro collected in Income Tax.

Through 2018, the government extracted €1,230m more in Income Tax than in 2017, a 6.2% increase that resulted in a total Income Tax yield of €21,240m.

Exchequer receipts from Value Added Tax increased by €930m through 2018 (up 7% year-on-year) for a total of €14,230m. Despite this buoyancy, finance minister Paschal Donohoe has increased the VAT burden for 2019 by raising the VAT rate on hospitality services from 9% to 13.5%.

The tax burden on business through Corporation Tax increased by 26.6% through 2018, with the tax on business profits increasing by €2,180m to €10,390m.

The Department of Finance attributed some of the surge to higher levels of corporate profitability as well as some one-off increases due to changes in accounting rules.

The tax yield for the Exchequer from wealth taxes also increased through 2018. Capital Acquisitions Tax receipts advanced by 13.7% to €520m, while the tax haul from Capital Gains Tax was 20.2% higher than in 2017 at €990m.

The end-year Exchequer data also reveals that the government collected €980m from motorists in 2018 through Motor Tax alone.