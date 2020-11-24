Government Extends Credit Guarantee Scheme

24 Nov 2020 | 02.04 pm

The government has extended the COVID-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) for new applications until 30 of June 2021.

The suspension of redundancy provisions relating to temporary lay-off and short-time work, which arose as a result of COVID-19, will be extended until 31 March 2021.

The government also agreed to fund outstanding applications to the now closed Restart Grant Plus Scheme.

The CGS launched in September 2020 to provide low cost loans to businesses from €10,000 to €1 million. The Scheme was originally due to close at the end of the year. This extension has been made possible due to a change in the rules under state-aid at EU level.

Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar (pictured) commented: “The COVID-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme is the biggest state-backed loan guarantee in our history. We are now seeing an average of 180 businesses drawing down loans each week, starting from what was a fairly low take up.

The extension of the Scheme will give business a level of certainty that if they need liquidity, the government is here to help. We will also see some new, non-bank lenders, including many Credit Unions, coming onboard in the coming weeks, which should increase the accessibility and visibility of the Scheme.”

Eddie Cullen, managing director, Commercial Banking division at Ulster Bank, commented: “Loans from €10,000 up to €1m are being made available from Ulster Bank through the scheme. We are also really pleased to continue to make funding available to SMEs, farmers and fishing businesses under the Future Growth Loan Scheme, which has been really popular to date, and through the Covid-19 Working Capital Loan Scheme.

“Our SME Banking teams across the country are available to answer any questions that potential applicants may have and we would encourage any businesses who are interested to contact us, as soon as possible.”

Difficult Decision

Varadkar added that the suspension of the redundancy provisions has been extended until the end of March 2021 to help avoid further permanent job losses at a time when some 350,000 people are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and 41,200 employers have registered for the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme.

It also means that the redundancy extension date will be aligned with the date on which the PUP and EWSS is due to end.

According to the minister: “I want to acknowledge how difficult this year has been for businesses and their staff. I know this news will be really disappointing for some staff who were hoping to take redundancy before the end of the year.

“This was a really difficult decision for the government to make and not one which was taken lightly. It was taken in the best interests of society as whole in order to avoid the triggering of further business failures and job losses.

“We know that the first quarter of 2021 will be particularly challenging for many businesses, which apart from dealing with considerable trading difficulties due to Covid-19 will also be facing the added disruption and uncertainty of Brexit. We want to help businesses to survive this period so that we can protect as many jobs as possible and get people back to work as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The right to claim redundancy has not been permanently removed. Employees who remain on lay-off or short-time work for the requisite period when this emergency measure expires will be entitled to exercise their right to claim redundancy from their employer.

All other redundancy provisions remain unchanged and in force. If an employer is going to make an employee redundant, protections such as notice periods for redundancy and the payment of a redundancy lump-sum to the affected employee still apply and the existing suite of employment rights legislation remains in place.

Restart Grant Plus

The government also agreed to fund outstanding applications to the closed Restart Grant Plus Scheme, which has now been replaced by the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS).

The government has approved a total of €685 million for over 117,000 applications, at an average payment of €5,800, since the scheme was launched in May. Approximately 11,000 applications are outstanding to the Scheme and the government has allocated a further €33m to meet this cost.

“This is about being as fair as possible to eligible businesses who have had a huge amount to deal with over the past year,” said Varadkar. “These remaining applications will be paid out soon so businesses will have cash in hand to help them re-open and stay open across the Christmas and New Year period.”