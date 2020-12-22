Government Announces New Covid Restrictions  

22 Dec 2020 | 02.46 pm

National Level 5 restrictions are being re-imposed from midnight on 24 December until Tuesday January 12.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (pictured) said the rationale for denying thousands of businesses the opportunity to trade is the increase in Covid-19 case numbers over recent days, “the nature of social interaction likely to take place over the Christmas period involving mixing between younger and older people, and the risk that this could lead to a wave of infection with a higher risk age profile”.

The latest business clampdown comes just three weeks after the last six-week Level 5 lockdown concluded, and despite no evidence of hospitals currently being unable to cope with Covid patient throughput (latest data below).

Martin stated that a double rate of Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) will be paid for two weeks to businesses that are forced to close as a direct result of government restrictions on 26 December. Commercial rates relief will apply for affected areas for Q1 2021.

In a statement, the government clarified that from 3pm on 24 December:

• Restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants must close.

• Personal services such as hairdressers must close.

• Non-essential retail may remain open.

• Hotels may only open for essential non-social and non-tourist purposes except for guests who already have a booking and are due to check in up to and including 26 December.

• Travel outside your county will continue to be permitted up to and including 26 December. Those away from their place of residence after that period will be permitted to return to their place of residence.

• Public transport capacity on buses and trains will again be reduced to 25% instead of 50% currently.

• People must remain within their county apart from travel for work, education or other essential purposes.

• Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools may remain open for individual training only.

• Outdoor golf and tennis are permitted.

• Up to and including 26 December, visits from up to two other households will be permitted

• Up to and including 31 December, visits from one other household will be permitted.

• From 1 January, no visitors are permitted in private homes/gardens except for essential family reasons.

• Museums, galleries, libraries and other cultural attractions will be closed down too.

• Up to and including 2 January 2020, weddings can have up to 25 guests. From 3 January, weddings will have to be limited to six guests.

• Current restrictions on travel from Britain to Ireland will remain in place until at least 31 December.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation said it was immensely disappointed that the government has chosen to close the hairdressing sector once again.

“It is devastating to us, our staff and most importantly our clients. Many of our clients are elderly and their local hair salon plays a major role as a social outlet and is vital to their mental health,’’ the IHF stated.

“We are calling on the government to take a fresh look at the Living With Covid plan and allow hair salons to stay open in Level 4 with strict adherence to our extensive health and safety guidelines, which we have recently updated. The industry is not just a major contributor to local economies around Ireland, it helps keep countless main streets alive and is a huge part of local communities.”

PUP Arrangements

Laid off workers can apply for Pandemic Unemployment Payment via www.MyWelfare.ie. Anybody who applies for PUP online via MyWelfare.ie anytime up to and including Christmas Eve will receive that payment within a week of their application.

• A person who makes a new application for PUP in the period from the 18 December up to and including close of business 22 December will receive their payment on 24 December.

• A person who makes a new application for PUP by close of business on Wednesday 23 December will receive payment on 30 December.

• A person who makes a new application for PUP by close of business on Thursday 24 December will receive a payment on 31 December.

• A person who makes a new application for PUP on any date from the 25th to close of business on 31st will be paid on the normal PUP payment date of Tuesday January 5.

These arrangements are specifically for new PUP applicants over the Christmas period. Those already in receipt of PUP will not receive a payment next week as they received a double week payment today.