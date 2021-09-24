Google To Pay For Irish Media Firms’ Content

24 Sep 2021 | 09.23 am

Google has concluded deals with several Irish media companies to licence their news content for use on its News Showcase channel.

Google said it has signed agreements with seven Irish news partners including Celtic Media, the Irish Times, Iconic Media and The Journal. They represent almost 40 publications and a mix of local, regional and national news organisations.

Google News Showcase was created following bitter battles with news publishers whose content was used or linked to on the search company’s sites, where at one stage the company threatened to withdraw from Australia. The channel will be introduced to Ireland within months.

Liam Kavanagh, managing director of the Irish Times, commented, “The Irish Times agreement with Google News Showcase is a welcome acknowledgement of the value of trusted news sources in modern democracies. It means titles in The Irish Times group have more support to provide high quality, independent journalism to a wider audience.”

Journal Media chief executive Adrián Acosta said: “News Showcase is a valuable tool in our mission to provide open access to valuable journalism in Ireland. Presenting headlines with meaningful context in Google News is a better news experience for the public. It builds users’ understanding of the news and the value of journalism. We are delighted to be part of this project.”

Google online partnerships director Anthony Nakache added: “Google is committed to supporting a sustainable news model for publishers across the globe and in Ireland. We look forward to working collaboratively with the publishers to help further connect their news stories and content to their readership, while also expanding on our mission to help people access trustworthy information online and to support an open web for all.”

The full list of publications that will be available on the channel is Donegal Daily, Clare Echo, The Journal, Noteworthy, IrishMirror.ie, DublinLive, RSVP Live, Cork Beo, Buzz.ie, Limerick Leader, Kildare Now, Derry Now, Offaly Express, Donegal Live, Dundalk Democrat, Longford Leader, Tipperary Live, Leinster Express, Carlow Live, Kilkenny People, Leinster Leader, Leitrim Observer, Waterford Live, Connacht Telegraph, Meath Chronicle, Anglo Celt, Westmeath Examiner, Westmeath Independent, Offaly Independent, Irish Times, Breaking News, Echo Live, Irish Examiner, Carlow Nationalist, Laois Nationalist, Waterford News and Star, Kildare Nationalist, Roscommon Herald, Western People.