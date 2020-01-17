Google Reaches Out To Ambitious Startups

17 Jan 2020 | 11.01 am

Startups are being encouraged to apply for Google’s Adopt a Startup programme, designed to support ambitious startups with potential to scale in Ireland and internationally.

Goggle says the 2020 programme will focus on the areas of Business Planning & Structure, Digital Strategy and International Expansion. Senior Google advisors and experts will share their expertise through mentoring to help startups overcome obstacles to their ongoing growth and development.

Participating startups on the 12-week programme will also have access to workshops and lectures, in addition to networking and 1:1 opportunities, which will be tailored to meet the startups needs where required.

Following the 12 weeks, startups will present their progress through a competitive pitch to a panel of judges at Google EMEA HQ in Dublin (pictured), where one venture will be selected as the programme winner. Previous winners have benefited from to €10,000 Google Ads credit and €100,000 cloud credit.

The Adopt a Startup programme, launched in 2014, has mentored c.150 companies, including FoodCloud, UrbanVolt, Jobbio, Beats Medical and EdgeTier.

Places on the programme are limited to 15 companies, with applications closing on January 23. Details on how to apply can be found here.