Google Meet Will Be Free From May

29 Apr 2020 | 12.11 pm

Google has announced that it’s making the Google Meet video-conferencing platform free for everyone.

Starting in early May, anyone with a Google email address can sign up for Meet and avail of the same features available to G Suite’s six million business and education users. Google Meet is mostly used by schools, governments and enterprises, who pay for the service.

These include simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to preference, including the expanded tiled view.

“With the lines blurred between work and home, Google Meet can offer the polish needed for a work meeting, a tiled view for your online birthday party and the security needed for a video call with your doctor,” said Javier Soltero, VP of G Suite.

“We’re in the middle of a significant worldwide shift impacting communication from the workplace to schools to the home. People want familiar, secure tools that they can use across all facets of their lives.”

“Starting next week, Google will be gradually expanding Meet’s availability to more and more people over the following weeks,” Soltero added. “While users might not be able to create meetings at meet.google.com right away, they can sign up to be notified when it’s available.”

At the moment, Meet is hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings and adding roughly 3 million new users every day.

Default-on safety measures include:

Host controls such as the ability to admit or deny entry to a meeting, and mute or remove participants, if needed.

The platform does not allow anonymous users (i.e. without a Google Account) to join meetings created by individual accounts.

Meet meeting codes are complex by default and therefore resilient to guessing.

Meet video meetings are encrypted in transit, and all recordings stored in Google Drive are encrypted in transit and at rest.

For mobile, there are dedicated Google Meet apps.

Goggle insists that Meet data is not used for advertising and data is not sold to third parties.

UNLIMITED ACCESS UNTIL OCTOBER

• Individual users: Once the roll out is complete, anyone with an email address will be able to use Meet for free via meet.google.com and the Meet mobile apps. Using Meet will require a free Google Account. Meetings are limited to 60 minutes for the free product, though Google says it will not enforce this time limit until after September 30.

• For teams: Google has announced a new edition G Suite Essentials, which also includes Google Drive and Docs, Sheets and Slides for content creation and real-time collaboration. This is also free until September 30. “If you’re interested in G Suite Essentials, complete this form to get in touch with our sales team,” said Soltero.