Google Is Top Employer Choice With Students

23 Sep 2019 | 02.22 pm

Google is the company that Irish students most want to work for, according to a survey of more than 13,000 university goers.

GradIreland worked with Trendence to compile its 100 Leading Graduate Employers 2019/20 list. Four tech companies made it into the top ten, including Google, which has been the most in-demand graduate employer among students for four out of the past five years.

Apple jumped from 23rd to third place in the GradIreland rankings this year, followed by Microsoft in eighth (up from 25th) and Amazon at ninth (up from 20th) places. Facebook finished in 11th place.

Three of the big four accountancy firms were also in the top ten most desirable graduate employers. They included KPMG (second), PwC (fifth) and Deloitte (seventh), with EY ranked 18th.

The full top 10 list of most desirable graduate employers is:

Google KPMG Apple Pfizer PwC Boston Scientific Deloitte Microsoft Amazon Johnson & Johnson

Jameson-Irish Distillers is the leading Irish firm, in 13th position, with the Department of Education and Teaching leading the public sector choice in 12th position.

Other major Irish organisations in the top 50 include Aer Lingus (15th), Bank of Ireland (21st), Penneys (27th), Kerry Group (29th), Enterprise Ireland (30th), HSE (31st) and ESB (39th).

Speaking about the results, GradIreland managing director Gavan O’Brien described them as an “invaluable snapshot of the trends in the graduate recruitment landscape”.

“It’s always insightful to see the movement of various companies in the list from year to year, and how this links in with how they market their company, their values and what it is a graduate would actually do within their company,” O’Brien added.

Photo: Jacquelline Fuller, director of Google.org. (Pic: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)