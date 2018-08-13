13 Aug 2018 | 12.54 pm

Google wants to cradle another 30 businesses through its Adopt A Startup programme, the new stream of which opens for applications today.

Google will ‘adopt’ 30 startups for 12 weeks, providing them with hands-on mentoring from industry experts and access to a series of lectures on how to scale internationally.

The 30 startups in the 2018 autumn programme will comprise 25 Irish startups and the five category winners of the European Digital Top 50 competition.

At the end of the 12 weeks, eight companies will pitch to a panel of senior Google executives and industry experts, with the winning company receiving €10,000 in AdWords credit and eligibility for the Google Cloud Platform for startups, which comes with $100,000 in Google Cloud credit. Seven other startups will also be eligible for the Google Cloud programme, receiving $20,000 in Google Cloud credit.

Applications for Google’s Adopt A Startup programme are now being taken and the deadline for entries is August 4. Successful applicants will be notified on September 13.

Kildare based agri-tech company Terra Liquid Minerals won top prize in the 2018 spring edition of the programme. “The insights we gained while attending far exceeded our expectations,” said Padraig Hennessy, MD of the startup.

Photo: Martin O’Donnell (left) and Padraig Hennessy (centre), Terra Liquid Minerals, with Paddy Flynn, Google (Pic: Shane O’Neill, Son Photographic)