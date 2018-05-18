18 May 2018 | 02.43 pm

The entire Boland’s Quay site in Dublin has been snapped up by Google, completing a deal that began in 2017. Mark Reynolds of Savills, the Nama-appointed receiver to the Boland’s Quay development project, announced the acquisition today (May 18).

The Bolands Quay site received planning permission in July 2015, with Nama subsequently providing funding for demolition and other works. Nama funding was also provided to Reynolds for the construction of the entire scheme in one phase.

Designed by Dublin architectural practice Burke Kennedy Doyle, with engineering input from Arup, Bolands Quay will comprise 28,000 sq. m. of office space, 46 apartments, cafes and cultural space.

The development will include three new landmark buildings, one rising to 53 metres (173 ft), another to 49 metres (161 ft) and a third to 47.8 metres (157 ft). BAM is the main contractor and the scheme is set for completion on a phased basis from Q2 2019.

Google will retain the office accommodation for its own use and will appoint a commercial letting agent to manage the letting of the remaining commercial premises and apartments.

Civic Plazas

Bolands Quay will be linked to Google’s EMEA HQ on Barrow Street via walking routes through the site. The development will also include a new pedestrian bridge and two new civic plazas with water frontage to Grand Canal Dock. The quay buildings themselves will be restored to preserve their heritage.

Brendan McDonagh, chief executive of Nama, said that he was pleased at the progress that has been made in developing the site. “[It] which will bring much-needed office, retail and residential accommodation to the city,” he continued.

“The acquisition of Bolands Quay by Google is a significant vote of confidence in the Irish economy and in the future of its operations here.”

Google last week announced a €150m extension to its Dublin data centre. Fionnuala Meehan, VP and head of Google in Ireland, said that the firm was delighted to have acquired the Bolands Quay site.

“Google was the first multinational company to establish operations on Barrow Street in 2005 and it is fantastic to see how the area has developed since then. With this investment, Google is ensuring we have the space to continue to grow our EMEA HQ operations into the future.”

Joe Borrett, director of real estate and construction, Google EMEA, described the acquisition as a very important addition to the firm’s office portfolio. He added that the standard of finish in the development was a tribute to the architects, construction companies and all involved.

Mark Reynolds said that securing the sale of the entire campus to one owner-occupier significantly de-risked the project and justified the decision to build out the entire scheme.

“The sale reinforces the quality of the planning permission secured and design credentials of the project. Also credit must be given to Dublin City Council as Planning Authority on delivering an SDZ Planning Scheme that works.”