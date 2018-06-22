Goodman Enlists Batman To Sell Burgers

22 Jun 2018 | 01.16 pm

Larry Goodman’s ABP Food Group has announced a new licensing agreement with Warner Brothers with the the launch of the new range of ‘DC Superhero’ fresh and frozen sausages and burgers.

Ireland’s largest meat processor says the products have been developed to create ‘fun and engagement’ around the red meat category for young consumers. All products will carry the DC imagery while the burgers are moulded in the shape of the superhero logos of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Commercial director Darren Jones said: “This is a first for the fresh and frozen meat categories and a significant step in helping create excitement for younger consumers.” General manager of Warner Bros. Rachel Wakley added: “We believe that ABP is bringing something special to the BBQ season across the UK this summer.”

The range is available in selected Asda stores in the UK and will be available in multiple retailers before the end of 2018.

ABP Food Group is one of Europe’s leading privately owned agribusiness companies and is the largest beef processor in Ireland and the UK.