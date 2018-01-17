Birds Eye Owners Add Goodfellas To Range

17 Jan 2018 | 04.24 pm

Nomad Foods, which owns the Birds Eye and Findus brands and their associated ranges of frozen foods, has bought out the Goodfellas Pizza division from Green Isle Foods in a €225m deal.

The deal sees Nomad acquire the latter’s pizza business, which holds the number one spot in the Irish frozen pizza market and number two in the UK, on a debt-free, cash-free basis. Nomad expects to pay the agreed consideration out of cash resources.

The Goodfella’s brand, which accounts for the majority of Goodfella’s pizza revenues, was founded in 1993. The acquisition also includes the San Marco brand and two frozen pizza manufacturing facilities, which Nomad says provide a foundation for future expansion.

Nomad chief executive Stefan Descheemaeker said: “The acquisition of Goodfella’s Pizza comes at an exciting time for our company. 2017 was a banner year, as investments in our core portfolio translated into strong organic revenue growth.

“Goodfella’s Pizza creates a new and exciting growth avenue into frozen pizza, a strategic category that is both sizeable and complementary. We have a strong foundation in place and are well positioned to create shareholder value as we apply our proven toolkit of capabilities to Goodfella’s Pizza and further develop our portfolio of iconic and market-leading brands.”

Founder and co-chairman Noam Gottesman added: “Over the past two years, Stefan and the team have successfully integrated two of Europe’s largest frozen food businesses while strengthening the core offering. With strong organic revenue growth momentum, the time is right to expand into new strategic categories such as pizza, which offer adjacent avenues for further growth and synergies. The Goodfella’s Pizza brands and team broaden our product offering and customer reach, and solidify our market leadership within the United Kingdom and Ireland.”

Nomad Foods expects the acquisition to contribute approximately €150m in revenue within two years of closing, and €0.08 to €0.09 adjusted earnings per share.

Nomad was set up in 2014 in the British Virgin Islands. It acquired Birds Eye brand owner Iglo Foods Holdings Limited, a European frozen food company, for €2.6 billion. In November 2015, Nomad added the Findus range to its portfolio for €500m. It is a public company listed on the London Stock Exchange and was established as a vehicle to take over existing businesses.

The company’s share of frozen food market (excluding ice-cream) in Western Europe stood at 13.8% in 2016 (2.4 times greater than the nearest competitor), according to Euromonitor, with leadership positions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Germany and Hungary. It uses the Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus brand names in different areas of its European market.