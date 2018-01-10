Gold Jewellery From Computer Motherboards

10 Jan 2018 | 10.07 am

Gold from Dell’s recycling programme is being used to make designer jewellery, in an initiative that unites the computer maker with activist entrepreneur Nikki Reed and her sustainable design company, Bayou with Love.

The ‘Circular Collection’ — named for the element of recycling — is a limited edition of objects made from gold recovered from Dell’s recycling programmes, including 14- and 18-carat gold rings, earrings (pictured) and cufflinks.

The jewellery is being showcasd at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Nikki Reed said: “Bayou with Love was created to bring greater awareness of the human impact on our planet, and show that beautiful items can come from sustainably sourced and recycled materials. By recycling gold that was once considered ‘waste’, Dell and I are working to create an environment where we continuously reuse resources and strive for zero waste.”

Apart from the jewellery, Dell has also announced a pilot scheme to use recycled gold from used electronics in new computer motherboards, which will ship in its Latitude 5285 2-in-1 models, starting this Spring.

‘Closed loop’ manufacturing is a concept that has been around since the 1980s, and refers to the ideal of a manufacturing process in which all so-called ‘waste’ is recovered and reintegrated back into production, leaving a cycle with no adverse environmental impact beyond the inherent use of energy and extraction of resources. It remains, decades later, largely an aspiration.

However, schemes like Dell’s, and the publicity value of the Circular Collection, may help change that. At present, only 12.5% of e-waste is recycled into other products. It’s estimated that in the US $60m in gold and silver is thrown away every year in unwanted phones alone.

Dell vice-chair Jeff Clarke said: “Materials innovation — where and how we obtain things like plastic, carbon fibre and now gold for our products — is increasingly important for us. When you think about the fact that there is up to 800 times more gold in a ton of motherboards than a ton of ore from the earth, you start to realise the enormous opportunity we have to put valuable materials to work.”

The Circular Collection by Bayou with Love has pieces starting at $78 (€65) and can be ordered from today online.