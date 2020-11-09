Going For Growth Invites Applications

09 Nov 2020 | 10.40 am

Sixty places are available on the Going for Growth programme, which will run from January to June 2021. The deadline for applications is Friday, December 18. There is no charge for those selected.

The six-month part-time programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, assists ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth aspirations.

Anyone interested is encouraged to register on the website goingforgrowth.com and a link to the application form will be sent to them.

Sonia Neary, CEO of Wellola, which delivers secure video consultation and patient portal solutions, participated in the last cycle.

The company had been focussed on the mental and community healthcare market in Ireland and the UK and pivoted this year to launch a patient communication portal, in collaboration with the HSE Digital Transformation Team, to protect frontline workers.

According to Neary: “It was essential to be able to communicate with like-minded people who were going through the same experiences. Being an entrepreneur can be a lonely experience,so having the support of those people who were in my group was invaluable.”

Going for Growth participants join interactive round table sessions led by successful business women with personal experience of growing a business.

These business leaders volunteer their time to encourage participants to set and achieve personalised goals and milestones to address the opportunities and challenges they face in driving growth in their businesses.

This year’s Lead Entrepreneurs are Dr Anne Cusack, Critical Healthcare; Chupi Sweetman-Durney, Chupi; Gillian O’Dowd, Azon Recruitment; Oonagh O’Hagan, Meagher’s Pharmacy Group; Fidelma McGuirk, Payslip; Fiona O’Carroll; Monica Flood, formerly Olas IT;

Olivia Lynch, partner KPMG, commented: “We know that more men than women start businesses in Ireland, a trend which suggests there is huge untapped potential in our population that could contribute to the future success of the Irish economy.

“At KPMG, we work with many businesses in overcoming challenges and creating opportunities, and we are delighted to extend this support and expertise to female entrepreneurs who are responding to the current challenging market circumstances. “

Going for Growth is implemented by Fitzsimons Consulting, specialists in areas related to entrepreneurship and growth.

Photo (l-r): Olivia Lynch, Chupi Sweetman-Durney, and Julie Sinnamon. (Pic: Orla Murray/ Coalesce)