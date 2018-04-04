GoCar Expands Onto Four Topaz Forecourts

04 Apr 2018 | 04.23 pm

Topaz has teamed up with car sharing company GoCar to make car sharing easier with an initial four new GoCar bases to be established at Topaz filling stations in Dalkey, Bray, Limerick, and Navan.

The new deal builds on the existing relationship which began in 2014 with a Fuel Card deal.



The move comes as Topaz gears up to rebrand as Circle K Ireland and is part of its investment in innovating and expanding its offering beyond traditional services.

Since 2014 the car sharer has become one of the biggest Topaz fuel card holders, expanding from 62 cars in 2014 to over 350 today in 18 counties. The car sharing company hopes to double its fleet again in 2018.

GoCar managing director Colm Brady said: “We’re starting with this initial investment and are hoping to expand further in the future based on drivers’ feedback. The aim of GoCar has always been to make transport more convenient and affordable, and this partnership is another step in helping us bring car sharing to more people across the country.”

A mix of passenger cars wearing the GoCar livery is now available on site at the four new locations. These are at: Ulverton Road, Dalkey; Dublin Road, Bray; Proudstown, Navan; and Dock Road, Limerick.

GoCar users can book cars online or via a mobile app, then unlock with their phone or GoCard; the keys are in the car, with fuel, insurance and city parking all included. Rates start from €8 per hour with the first 50km of fuel included in each trip. Any distance over 50km is charged at 50c per km, but if you notify GoCar in advance they can offer 10c per km.

Photo: Colm Brady and Fergal Egan, Business Development Manager for Topaz. (Pic: Conor McCabe)