19 Sep 2017 | 09.21 am

GoCar, the Irish car-sharing company, is to expand its services beyond Cork and Dublin to 16 additional counties. The company is investing €3m to finance the expansion.

GoCar launched as a pilot project in Cork city in 2008 with help from Cork County Council, before expanding to Dublin in 2010. The business allows drivers to rent cars or vans for periods of time as short as an hour or for several weeks.

Once signed up, customers can use a swipe card to open the vehicle’s doors, then enter a pin in a glovebox device to access the key. Fuel, insurance and city parking is included in the various rental price packages.

GoCar was run by a group of investors in Cork shortly after it was launched, before being bought in 2012 by Colm Menton and Eugene O’Reilly, of Europcar Ireland.

The business’s planned expansion will take it into Laois, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Mayo and Kildare, among other counties. It is partnering with Irish Rail and local authorities to set up car-sharing bases adjacent to train stations.

Colm Brady, GoCar’s managing director, said that the plan is to double GoCar’s fleet to more than 600 shared cars in 2018.