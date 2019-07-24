GLS Opens Blarney Business Park Facility

24 Jul 2019 | 11.18 am

GLS Ireland has opened its new depot in Cork at Blarney Business Park, tripling its sorting capacity by moving from the old location.

Lord Mayor of Cork John Sheehan, together with local councillors, was on hand for the opening celebrations. “Cork City Council is very pleased with the expansion of GLS in Cork. The company’s growth in the region once again exemplifies the strength of our local economy,” said Sheehan.

Managing director Andreas Rickert said: “GLS Ireland in Cork is a 20-year success story. We have made a long-term commitment to the Cork community. The new facility offers enough capacity to support our growth for the next decade.”

With access to all major roads, the new location allows faster connection to the GLS hub in Dublin, and via that to GLS’s European network. It is equipped with the latest conveyor systems and technology, the company says.

“This and a much larger transhipment area enable GLS to process three times as many parcels than before, at a high level of quality. A first-class level of security is ensured by internal and external cameras and a high-security fence.”

GLS Ireland is a subsidiary of Dutch company General Logistics Systems BV, which provides coverage in 41 European countries via its own and partner companies, and also has a presence in eight US states and in Canada.

Altogether, the group employs around 19,000 people. Last year, it reported revenues of €3.3 billion and transported 634 million parcels.

Photo: Andreas Rickert (centre left) and GLS Ireland operations manager Lynda Roche, with Cork Lord Mayor John Sheehan (Pic: Jim Coughlan)