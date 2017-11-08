GLS Ireland Certified For Medicines Delivery

08 Nov 2017 | 02.47 pm

Parcel delivery company GLS Ireland has been certified compliant with the Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines for the transport of medicinal products, which means that the provider meets stringent requirements in respect of safe, hygienic and product-appropriate delivery of such items.

Processes at the company conform with the European Guidelines on Good Distribution Practice of medicinal products for human use. Audit body DQS confirmed that the company’s parcel logistics comply with the standard, which is binding for pharmaceutical wholesalers across the EU.

Managing director Andreas Rickert said: “Successfully obtaining this certification enables us to add sector-specific products and services to our portfolio. The pharmaceutical and medicinal products industry is one of Ireland’s key growth sectors. We look forward to providing it with our high-quality transport services.”

The GDP seal covers all non-temperature-controlled transport. On request, GLS can also guarantee delivery of products provided by companies in validated thermal packaging within 24 hours. This means GLS can also deliver temperature-sensitive, passively temperature-controlled products with the appropriate packaging in accordance with GDP.

To achieve certification, the company adopted specific processes, trained employees and transport partners, and further developed its quality assurance documentation. The GLS quality and environmental management system is certified in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 respectively right across Europe.

GLS Ireland is a subsidiary of General Logistics Systems BV, Amsterdam. The group provides network coverage of 41 European and seven US states, with more than 70 central and regional transhipment points and more than 1,000 depots. Employing 17,000 people, the group hit revenues of €2.5 billion in 2106-2017 and moved 508 million parcels.