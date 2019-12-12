GLS Doubles Number Of ParcelShops

12 Dec 2019 | 03.17 pm

Courier service GLS Ireland has added 200 new outlets to its ParcelShop network just in time for Christmas online shopping, more than doubling the number of its dispatch, collection and return points to 400.

The company has formed a partnership with ParcelDirect.ie that has allowed it integrate around 200 new service points into its existing network. These are mostly located in Spar supermarkets and forecourts, where customers can post, collect or return packages, and are a particular boon in rural areas, according to the company.

Managing director Andreas Rickert said: “Web shops and their customers particularly stand to benefit from the expansion of our network. “With its FlexDeliveryService, GLS gives parcel recipients the option to have their orders sent to a ParcelShop of their choice or set a specific delivery time, for example. If the merchant chooses ShopReturnService, consumers can drop off returns in ParcelShops free of charge.”

Both of these are available for international parcels too, with international returns between Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg and Poland, and Flex Delivery in 22 European countries.

The company website makes it easy to find your local service here.

The Irish operation is a subsidiary of Dutch parent General Logistics Systems BV. Via wholly-owned and partner companies, it covers 45 countries directly and the rest of the world through contractual agreements. It employs 19,000 people and posted revenues of €3.3 billion in the financial year 2018-2019.