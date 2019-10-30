Gloom Spreads Across Oil And Gas Sector

30 Oct 2019 | 08.25 am

With turbulent times looming for the Irish oil and gas sector, almost 80% of players in the industry rate the outlook for the next two years as unfavourable, up from just 22% last year.

That’s according to PwC’s 2019 Oil and Gas Survey, which also found that two-thirds of respondents rated their experience of the Irish licensing authority as ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’.

The survey was carried out during the autumn of 2019 among key players in the Irish oil and gas industry, including foreign and Irish headquartered entities carrying out petroleum production, exploration and services activities.

Those surveyed found that the complexity of the planning and regulatory regime was the greatest challenge in undertaking activities in oil and gas, with 20% highlighting planning and 26% the regulatory regime.

The top three government priorities, according to the survey, should be streamlining the regulatory and planning processes, promoting the benefits of Irish oil and gas exploration to Irish communities and creating further acreage and licensing opportunities.

However, Minister of State for Natural Resources, Seán Canney, confirmed on October 30 that all future licencing rounds in the currently closed area offshore (Atlantic Margin – 80%) will be for natural gas only and not oil.

All new licence applications in the currently open area (Celtic Sea, Irish Sea, coastal areas – 20%) will be for natural gas only and not oil, applicable from 23 September 2019. All applications and authorisations in place before the announcement was made will not be affected by the decision.

PwC lead partner oil and gas Ronan MacNioclais said: “Government’s recent announcement on plans to phase out oil exploration in Irish waters has caused major concern and uncertainty in the industry, though it was noted that exploration for natural gas would continue.

“Natural gas has a valuable role to play as a transitional fuel while low-carbon alternatives are developed, but it is clear that government needs to take steps to reassure the industry. Ireland will need to continue to place heavy reliance on oil and gas for many years to come until consistent supplies of alternative sources of energy reach acceptable levels.”

MacNioclais added: “With a more uncertain global economic outlook, it is not surprising that we have seen low levels of Irish exploration and drilling activity in the last year. This sentiment is reflected in the survey with the majority of respondents feeling substantially less confident about the outlook for the Irish oil and gas industry compared to last year.

“However, participants are upbeat about the levels of petroleum yet to be discovered in Irish waters and expect to continue exploration activities.”

Those surveyed said that the minimum level of petroleum price necessary to have a progressive and sustainable Irish petroleum industry is $50-$70 per barrel. Most believe that petroleum prices will continue to increase in the next two years.

As in other industries, the environment and climate change showed high on the agenda. “We see major players diversifying into renewables and making efforts to reduce their carbon footprints. Two-thirds (66%) reported that climate change is having a major or significant impact on their investment activities and business operations.”