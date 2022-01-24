24 Jan 2022 | 03.55 pm

Employment platform Globalization Partners has announced plans to double its workforce in Ireland following a $200 million (€177 million) investment from Vista Credit Partners.

The company intends to add 160 jobs in Galway, bringing its headcount in Ireland to 320 people.

The funding boost comes on the back of significant growth for the company, with customer acquisition increasing 2.5 times year-on-year in 2021 and 44% in the fourth quarter.

“Globalization Partners is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the massive opportunity we see ahead of us,” said Globalization Partners CEO Nicole Sahin (pictured). .

“We pioneered this space and offer the most comprehensive and compliant solution available, combining best-in-class technology and AI, with a global team of HR, legal and customer service experts who understand the local customs, regulatory and legal requirements in each geography we serve.”

Globalization Partners launched its EMEA centre in Ireland in July 2020 with four people. Staff in Ireland now account for over 15% of the global workforce.

David Flannery, president of Vista Credit Partners, commented: “Globalization Partners’ journey in transforming the remote work industry has been truly remarkable.

“VCP is proud to offer capital solutions to founders of innovative software companies. We look forward to partnering with Nicole and the entire G-P team as they look to further capitalise on the untapped global market and expand their platform to new customers in new markets.”