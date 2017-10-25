25 Oct 2017 | 09.10 am

Cork County Council has partnered with Boston-based accelerator MassChallenge for a new competition aimed at early stage startups located in Ireland.

Called ‘Bridge to MassChallenge Cork’ (B2MCCork), the competition will invite entries from entrepreneurs or early stage startups in the life science, medtech and/or digital health sector. Twenty applicants will then be selected for international mentoring and networking opportunities.

MassChallenge is a large, not-for-profit, no equity startup accelerator based in Boston, Massachusetts. To date, it has accelerated 1,211 startups worldwide, which together have raised $2 billion in funding.

The accelerator also rewards what it deems to be the highest-impact startups through a competition to win a portion of several million dollars in equity-free cash awards. MassChallenge operates a global network of accelerators in Boston, the UK, Israel, Switzerland, Mexico and Texas.

Applications for B2MCCork will open on November 20 this year. Applicants will be evaluated by a panel of MassChallenge experts, who will whittle them down to a shortlist of 20. The shortlisted startups will then be offered the opportunity to participate in a week-long Cork boot camp, commencing in February 2018.

This boot camp will conclude with a competition to determine the top ten startups to emerge from it. These ten will then advance to a one-week, all-expenses-paid boot camp in Boston, in April 2018. From this, the top two companies will be selected to go forward to second round judging for one of MassChallenge’s international accelerators.

Tim Lucey, chief executive of Cork County Council, said that it was a delight to bring MassChallenge to Cork. “MassChallenge has a track record of collaborating with more than 100 of the world’s most innovative organisations, including Pfizer, GE and Microsoft, to scale ambitious startups, and we look forward to embedding some of our innovative regional companies into this progressive community,” he added.

Photo: (from left) Tim Lucey, Cork County Council; Sharon Corcoran, Cork County Council; Deputy Mayor Joe Carroll; and Martin Corkery Enterprise Ireland