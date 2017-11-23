Global Cleantech Plaudit For Hub Controls

23 Nov 2017 | 01.09 pm

An Irish company has featured in a prestigious global list of the Top 3 companies who have achieved outstanding innovation in the cleantech sector.

At a KPMG hosted event in London, Hub Controls, a Tallaght-based company which makes a device that regulates temperatures in the home, was recognised in the Global Cleantech Cluster Association (GCCA) Top 3 at an event called Cleantech Venture Day.

The GCCA’s global Top 10 winners represent the best of the association’s member clusters and over 10,000 member companies’ worldwide.

Sustainable Nation Ireland, which promotes Ireland a hub for sustainable business, is the Irish partner of the GCCA and can nominate up to ten companies every year for consideration. Previous Irish finalists have included Open Hydro, Cylon Controls, Imperative Energy, Hanley Energy and Fenestra Pro.

Many of the companies nominated this year participated in Sustainable Nation’s 2oCatalyst leadership development programme, which is supported by Sustainability Skillnet and KPMG Ireland.

According to Michael Hayes, KPMG’s Dublin-based incoming Global Head of Renewables: “There is a growing demand for cleantech firms providing technology or service solutions to reduce the environmental impact of business and to contribute to a low-carbon economy.”

Hub Controls CEO and founder Ollie Hynes (pictured) said: “The support we have been provided by the 2oCatalyst programme and Enterprise Ireland has been invaluable. This validates our belief that energy insights provided directly to the householder will speed up energy efficiency adoption rates in the private and public residential sector.”

Hub Controller is a smart thermostat that launched in 2016. It’s a touchscreen thermostat that can be controlled over WiFi using a smartphone app. One of the Hub Controller USPs is that it uses a home’s existing wiring to function and charge its battery. Hynes started the venture in 2014 after 20 years working in the heating industry for companies such as Barlo and Quinn.