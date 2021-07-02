Glen Dimplex Appoints Fergal Leamy CEO

02 Jul 2021 | 02.23 pm

Glen Dimplex Group has promoted Fergal Leamy to the role of chief executive as incumbent Fergal Naughton becomes executive chairman.

Leamy joined the group two years ago as COO as part of a succession plan by Fergal Naughton and the Naughton family, the company stated.

Fergal Naughton commented: “I believe Fergal has the right skills and ambition to ensure our success over the coming years as well as strong personal values that I believe align well with those of our group.

“In my role as executive chairman, I look forward to our continued strong collaboration over the coming years and I wish him every continued success in his new role.”

Leamy described Glen Dimplex as a wonderful global organisation, with great people and a rich heritage.

“I believe we have a really exciting future in developing products and finding solutions for our customers as they transition to a more sustainable world,” he added.

“We will look to pioneer and develop smart heating, energy solutions and appliances that allow our consumers live more sustainable lives in their homes and businesses across more than 50 markets around the globe.

Leamy was chief executive of semi-state Coillte from 2014 to 2019 and previously worked with London private equity house Terra Firma. He began his career at McKinsey and ran Greencore’s demanding US operations.

Photo: Fergal Leamy (left) and Fergal Naughton. (Pic: Chris Bellew / Fennells)