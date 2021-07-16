Glantus Expands With US Acquisition

16 Jul 2021 | 01.19 pm

Maurice Healy’s accounting technology company Glantus has acquired Technology Insight Corporation in a deal worth €7.9m ($9.3m).

TIC sells its proprietary Datashark software into the AP departments of large enterprises.

Glantus will pay an initial consideration of $7.75m in cash on completion, with $1.4m deferred. Vendor Karl Anderson, has also entered into a subscription agreement invest $1m for Glantus equity.

Glantus founder and CEO Maurice Healy (pictured) said: “This is the first acquisition of many that we will undertake following our successful IPO. Our goal is to become a leader in AP technology through a mix of strong organic growth and acquisition, and the addition of TIC is another key step in that exciting process.

“The acquisition will provide pre-sales, implementation, and technical support resources to the entire US team, and will make the provision of our services across the board more effective and more efficient in the US. In addition, the acquisition provides us with additional management resources, sales resources, and a greater geographic spread of customers in the US.”

Glantus floated on AIM earlier this year on the back of 2020 turnover of €8.2m. Two years earlier, revenue was €2.5m, and the bulking up of the business was achieved through a number of deals.

Glantus started in 2017 with the €1m purchase of Software Dimensions in Ireland. UK firm Dynistics was acquired for €1.2m in 2019, and the largest outlay was €4m for American company JPD Financial in January 2020.

This latter deal more than doubled Glantus’ turnover and provided a cross-selling opportunity for the Glantus AP offering to large corporates, and Glantus managers implemented ‘acquisition efficiencies’ by reducing JPD headcount from 110 to 82 people through last year.

TIC has been trading for over 20 years and had ARR of $2.6m in 2020 and transactional revenues exceeding $1.2m. For the year ended December 2020, TIC had turnover of $3.8m and booked a pre-tax profit of $580,000.

Anderson is staying on as SVP of acquisitions and developments.