Glanta Teams With BeWise For Sanitiser Venture

18 Nov 2020 | 11.47 am

A publican and a tourism products company have teamed up for a new sanitiser partnership called Glanta.

Seamus Foley, managing director at Glanta Hygiene Solutions, is a second generation publican who has seen his bar, lounge and beer garden, Billy Foley’s in Cashel, open for just two weeks since mid-March.

Lee McCreery of BeWise runs a gift and textile business that is dependent on the Irish tourism market. McCreery says a large shipment of goods arrived in Ireland at the end of February and the products are still in the warehouse.

Foley initially went to Cue Packaging in Thurles to develop the idea of producing sanitiser products. Glanta Hygiene Solutions was born, and is now producing various versions of both alcohol free and WHO-formulated alcohol based solutions.

Both product types use only medical grade ingredients and are verified and approved by the biocide registration section at the Department of Agriculture.

The final piece of the jigsaw was distribution, which is where BeWise comes in, with its network of customers in Ireland and overseas.

According to Foley: “With the recent controversy over the quality and approvals of certain hand sanitizers, Glanta and BeWise have come together to provide fully approved and 100% Irish made products to give all customers, regardless of sector, immediate reassurance, confidence and safety levels that are both scientifically proven and government authorised.

“We are delighted to partner with a reputable distributor such as Be Wise who have key accounts across all sectors in the Irish market and beyond.”

No matter when pubs are allowed to re-open and tourists return to Ireland, Foley and McCreery insist that Glanta is in the sanitiser business for the long haul.

All going well, Glanta expects to employ up to 50 people at its plant in Thurles by 2022, with BeWise also looking to add staff at its Dublin distribution centre.

BeWise has been selling other sanitiser products since the pandemic took hold. According to McCreery: “We were looking for a really strong Irish brand to address recent issues that have arisen with quality of sanitisers and to provide a seamless alternative replacement to our strong customer base.

“Glanta gives us the opportunity to build on our strong reputation in the industry, and both companies’ expectation of premium quality and service provides the perfect synergy for success.”

Most sanitiser sold in Ireland is manufactured in China and Turkey, and McCreery is hopeful that the green jersey angle will go down well with state bodies and government departments.

“This partnership is a testament to the determination and tenacity of the business principals who were not prepared to let this pandemic destroy their resolve and were willing to invest in helping to safeguard the human health chain in Ireland,” McCreery added.

• Download the Glanta Hygiese Solutions products brochure here.

Photo: Seamus Foley (left) and Lee McCreery