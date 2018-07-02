Glandore Opens New Shared Office In Belfast

02 Jul 2018 | 12.17 pm

Office accommodation provider Glandore has opened a new co-working space in Belfast which will host up to 70 tenants.

The Glandore premises is at Arthur House in the city centre, just off Chichester Street and near Victoria Street. The space is aimed at startup entrepreneurs, small businesses and FDI companies taking their first steps in Northern Ireland.

Glandore now has more than 2,500 desks between eight office locations in Belfast and Dublin.

International companies which started their Irish operations in a Glandore workspace include Worldpay, Rapid 7, Facebook, Twitter and Dropbox, while overseas investors such as Tullet Prebon, Cayan, Bamboo Rose and Bazaarvoice are among present or former tenants of its offices in Belfast.

Managing director Michael Kelly said: “Glandore has operated in Dublin since 2001 and in Belfast since 2006. As companies north and south prepare contingency plans for Brexit, Glandore provides a ready-made solution.

“New office set-up in Dublin or Belfast can be arranged by the Glandore team within hours rather than days. The co-working industry is rapidly expanding and the demand for more of this sort of flexible space in Belfast is increasing.

“By opening this fantastic new space, we are now able to offer the full spectrum of office accommodation to our members, from one part time desk right through to offices for 70 people. Long-term leases don’t work for some fast-growing companies who want speed to market with minimal risk and upfront costs. For many of them, whether they are local entrepreneurs or the first staff from an international company that has set up here, a vibrant co-working space is more desirable than sitting alone in an office.”

Photo: Michael Kelly with sisters Clare Kelly (left) and Rebecca Kelly