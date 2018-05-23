Glandore Adds 300 More Workspaces

23 May 2018 | 04.07 pm

Business minister Heather Humphreys has officially opened two new flexible workspaces at the Glandore centres in Fitzwilliam Court and Fitzwilliam Place in D2.

The additional 300 desk spaces brings Glandore’s capacity to over 2,500 desks across eight locations in Dublin and Belfast.

Glandore founder Michael Kelly commented: “Companies that started their Irish operations with us include Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox and Worldpay.

“As a family business, our mission is to give our members the very best start to their operations but also enable them to achieve their growth ambitions,” Kelly added. “From the quality of the working environment and service, our holistic wellness programme to the networking events for our members and alumni, we strive to support the growth and success of our member companies.”

Facebook’s Rick Kelley said: “Glandore was our essential business partner when launching our international headquarters in Dublin. The flexibility they offered allowed us to scale at the pace which was tough to forecast in those early days. I continue to recommend them to anyone looking to set up shop in Ireland.”

Glandore workspace pricing is from €80 per month for a virtual office, hot desks from €325 per month and dedicated desks from €495 per month.

Photo: Michael Kelly and Heather Humphreys. (Pic: Photocall Ireland)