Glanbia Widens PostPoint Partnership

10 Dec 2021 | 08.20 am

Glanbia branches across the country are to offer additional services for Christmas with their long-established PostPoint collection and return facility.

Apart from 18 of the branch network providing a collect and return service connected to more than 180 online retailers, all 32 Glanbia branches will offer extra services including bill payment, gift cards, stamps, mobile top-up and National Lottery Quickpick and scratch cards.

PostPoint national sales manager Paul Byrne said: “Parcel collections and returns have boomed in recent years, with many more people shopping from home particularly over the last 18 months. We’re delighted to partner with Glanbia Ireland to provide a convenient local facility for Irish online shoppers.

“PostPoint services are available across convenience stores nationwide, and we’re partnered with many of the big multiples. Teaming up with Glanbia provides Irish customers with even more choice and convenience.”

Glanbia vice chairman Brendan Hayes added: “Our local branches are often stitched into the heartbeat of many rural communities. By offering these additional services, and as part of our ‘Living Proof’ sustainability agenda, we’re delighted to play our part in helping to secure the long-term sustainability of rural Ireland.”

