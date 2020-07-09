Gilead Sciences Hiring For Dublin Office Roles

09 Jul 2020 | 11.11 am

Therapeutics company Gilead Sciences has committed to a new office in the North Dock scheme in Dublin which is being developed by TIO.

Extending to over 200,000 sq ft, the scheme is split between two blocks, 95,000 sq ft in North Dock One and 108,000 sq ft in North Dock Two. Gilead is taking up c.30,000 sq ft in North Dock Two.

The developers say the new office building (pictured, artist’s impression) will be the first NZEB (near zero energy building) office building finished in Dublin.

TIO previously developed and sold the Grant Thornton HQ on City Quay, 5 Hanover Quay, which is occupied by Aptiv and DocuSign, and the adjoining OPUS residential apartments at 6 Hanover Quay.

The company recently completed the new 76 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay office building and are within months of completing the new residential scheme to its rear, The Benson Building, which has already been sold.

With grant assistance from taxpayers through IDA Ireland, Gilead Sciences says it is investing c.€7m in the company’s Irish operations, and that the new office in Dublin will accommodate most of the 140 new roles. As part of this expansion, the company will also establish a paediatric centre of excellence in Ireland.

Gilead’s manufacturing operations in Ireland supply countries across Europe and other parts of the world outside of the United States.

Gilead is adding positions at all levels in departments including clinical development, process development and analytical operations, legal, human resources, supply chain, information technology, facilities and engineering, and financial shared services.

Gilead expects to fill 80 of the positions over the coming 12 months, with the remainder hired by early 2022. For Gilead job vacancy details, click here.

Gilead’s sites in Ireland include a drug product manufacturing and packing facility in Carrigtwohill Co. Cork that manufactures and packages 22 Gilead drug products.

The company also has a financial shared services centre in Little Island, Co. Cork, which supports Gilead affiliates in Europe, Middle East, Asia and South America and was established 11 years ago, and a distribution centre in Dublin that distributes to 90 markets worldwide.