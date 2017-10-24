24 Oct 2017 | 09.38 am

Sponsored Content

GIGAWorld is Virgin Media’s mission to build robust, reliable and super-fast networks that meet the connectivity and speed demands of businesses today. Alongside the VOOM competition, it is focused on helping entrepreneurs become as innovative as they can

Powered by 1 Gigabit per second fibre broadband, GIGAWorld is defining a new cycle of internet and economic growth, driven by an advanced network architecture in the here and now. GIGAWorld is a world in which people, machines and the environment collaborate intelligently to enhance our quality of living, improve our mobility, grow our economy and empower our information sharing and decision-making.

The GIGAWorld also enables businesses to make the most of digital data wherever it is found. This can extend to social media listening too, as Stephen O’Leary, Managing Director of Olytico, points out. Stephen was the keynote speaker at a recent Virgin Media Business breakfast briefing on the importance of social media listening. The engaging talk was attended by a range of Irish businesses, as well as entrepreneurs who participated in Virgin Media Business’s VOOM pitches.

Underlying Stephen’s advice is the fact that high-quality broadband networks have become critical to successful digital economies. As well as providing consumers with communication and entertainment services, fast and reliable broadband increases the productivity of businesses, and provides individuals with access to substantial information and learning resources.

The investment by our parent company, Liberty Global, in superfast broadband across Europe has delivered €7 billion worth of social and economic benefits, according to economists Oxera Consulting. The equivalent benefit to the Irish economy is estimated at €122m.

Superfast Network

Aidan D’Arcy, Head of the Business Division at Virgin Media Ireland, explains that GIGAWorld is Virgin Media’s mission to build robust, reliable and super-fast networks that meet the connectivity and speed demands of businesses today. “Our investment clearly has a positive impact for consumers and businesses across Ireland, and that is another great reason why we have won multiple awards for our products and services,” he explains.

“Not surprisingly, for a second year in a row, Virgin Media has been named as Ireland’s fastest broadband network by consumers through the independent network assessment firm Ookla, while Cartesian also named Virgin Media as having the best performing WiFi in Ireland.”

To give businesses in Ireland the connectivity they need and deserve, Virgin Media Business is the leading national provider of integrated business communications. They range from Metro Ethernet services up to 100Gbps, internet connectivity up to 10Gbps and broadband services for the small office and home office markets.

Supporting Entrepreneurs

Virgin Media Business helps to create a digital world that makes good things happen for our customers and the communities in which we operate. We’re also ensuring that great business ideas and inspiring entrepreneurs are helped along the way. That’s why Richard Branson and Virgin Media introduced VOOM, Ireland and the UK’s biggest pitching competition, with the VOOM pitch tour dropping into Dublin during the summer.

Highly innovative breastfeeding app Coroflo was crowned the Dublin winner and CEO Rosanne Longmore will be meeting Richard Branson this month. The winners of last year’s VOOM competition include Irish startup FoodCloud, which finished in second place in the overall competition. The success secured the company €25,000, a Virgin Media Business broadband package, mentoring and brand support.

VOOM Success Stories

Other Vooming Irish success stories include Niall Moloney of PowCow, who moved to New York after being accepted into Food-X, the world’s top food accelerator programme. These are just some of the brilliant stories coming out of VOOM, which provides an excellent way for people to get started on what could be the most significant journey of their business life.

All in all, it’s shaping up to be a great new GIGAWorld!

Photo: Coroflo CEO Rosanne Longmore with a cutout of Richard Branson