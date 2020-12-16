Gigabit Broadband From Galway’s Telcom

16 Dec 2020 | 09.43 am

Thousands of businesses will be able to avail of 1-Gigabit broadband following a deal between Telcom and ESB Telecoms to provide fibre connections to 13 urban networks.

Telcom will provide the fibre connections via SIRO, the ESB’s joint venture with Vodafone, which it says will yield savings of up to 50% on current average 1Gbps connection costs, together with uncontended high-speed connectivity with guaranteed upload and download speeds of up to one Gigabit.

Telcom is a privately-owned ISP, communications and managed services specialist which offers business-to business voice and data services and direct managed fibre services in all sectors. The initial provision of the service will focus on counties Cork, Galway and Dublin.

Chief commercial officer Shane Tully said: “We recognise that digital transformation is accelerating at pace. As business reliance on cloud-based applications and services grows, it’s critical that organisations of all sizes can access a high-speed, cost effective and enterprise-class fibre service, which supports the digital requirements of their business operations day-to-day.

“In the current environment, it’s vital for business to partner with strong and stable vendors. ESB Telecoms ticked all the boxes for us, in having a national wholly-owned, fibre-optic network that is aligned with connections to SIRO and which can scale now and into the future.”

ESB Telecoms chief executive Rory McGowan added: “Our new wholesale service provides telecom operators the opportunity to migrate their customers to a more suitable, faster and efficient cloud capable platform. We are delighted to work with Telcom and assist them in delivering for their customers.”

According to Tully, Telcom offers a “feature-rich, hosted unified communications solution, which provides enterprises large and small with a single application to manage key business services such as telephony, collaboration, messaging and more”.

Photo: Telecom executives Liam Tully Jnr (left), Sylvester Cullen and Shane Tully (right). (Pic: Maura Hickey)