Gifts For Employees Instead Of Xmas Blowouts

23 Nov 2020 | 12.42 pm

Nearly two-thirds of SMEs plan to send gifts to employees this December in place of the annual Christmas party, a tradition brought low by the Coronavirus.

A survey by Musgrave MarketPlace on ‘corporate gifting’ has shown that 69% of small business owners plan to give corporate gifts this festive season, a rise of 5% year-on-year, with 60% also sending gifts to employees in lieu of the usual Xmas blowout.

Of the SMEs buying gifts this Christmas, two-thirds say they will spend up to €1,000 and, given that Christmas parties are a less likely this year, over a quarter plan to send additional gifts to clients in lieu of a face-to-face celebration. 60% also say they will send gifts to employees in place of the traditional staff party.

Most respondents to the poll say they are sending gifts to thank their clients for their ongoing business, at 64%, with just 10% choosing to send gifts to drive sales. “Although it’s not a motivating factor for sending gifts, 41% claim to have noticed an improvement in business due to corporate gifting,” said marketing director Desi Derby.

“From the end of summer our customers have been telling us that ‘more gifting, less gathering’ would become the key trend this Christmas. We’ve been very focused on meeting that demand, and we expect to sell over 40,000 hampers this year, which is a 10% increase on 2019.

“Our offerings include pre-made hampers, alcohol gift packs and inspiration for DIY hampers, as many of our customers are choosing to create their own hampers this year from the products in our branches.”

Musgrave MarketPlace is wholesale supplier to foodservice, retail and SME businesses, with more than 24,000 lines covering confectionery, soft drinks, grocery, chilled, frozen and dry catering food, alcohol, non-food and equipment.

