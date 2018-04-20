Giant Ferry Christened In Dublin Port

20 Apr 2018 | 04.12 pm

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among guests attending the christening of the world’s largest short sea Ro-Ro vessel as the MV Celine at Dublin Port today, a 235-metre super-ferry with a capacity of 8,000 metres of vehicle lanes.

The ship was constructed at South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo shipyard before being deployed to her home ports of Zeebrugge and Rotterdam. Last October, the MV Celine made her maiden call into Dublin, providing additional capacity for customers trading with Continental Europe via Zeebrugge and Rotterdam.

The Celine’s arrival marks a new milestone in the multi-million-euro ABR Project to future-proof Dublin Port. Such is her size, MV Celine would not have been able to call into Dublin Port had development works on three kilometres of berths not already commenced.

Cargo volumes at Dublin Port reached a new record in 2017, as 36.4 million tonnes passed through the port including one million Ro-Ro units. Shipper CLdN’s direct service to Continental Europe is providing capacity for this increasing demand, with importers and exporters seeking alternatives for the efficient movement of goods, particularly with Brexit looming.

Cargo volumes at the port grew 3.4% in Q1 2018 to exceed nine million gross tonnes for the quarter. Imports for the first three months of the year rose by 4.3% while exports increased by 2.1%. Most of the port’s cargo is comprised of freight trailers and containers, and both sectors showed continued strong growth, with Ro-Ro up by 2.5% and Lo-Lo container volumes ahead by 5.3%.

On the passenger and vehicle side of the business, imports of trade vehicles in the first three months jumped by 14.2%, while passenger volumes climbed by 8.6%. Similarly, the number of tourist vehicles grew by 6.4%. Dublin Port’s cruise business will see 154 cruise ship arrivals this year, bringing 275,000 visitors to the city, including 10 maiden calls and five full turnaround cruises.

Dublin Port says it will pay a dividend of €12.2m to the state in 2018. Turnover in 2017 was €85.5m and bet profit was €40.6m.

The Taoiseach said: “I would like to congratulate CLdN on its continued commitment to providing enhanced cargo shipping into and out of Ireland. I also congratulate their environmentally friendly approach by developing a vessel that allows for dual fuel propulsion and lower carbon emissions.

“The MV Celine is the largest short-sea roll-on/roll-off vessel in the world and will strengthen Ireland’s trade links with Europe by providing direct services from Dublin to Rotterdam and Zeebrugge.”

Dublin Port chief executive Eamonn O’Reilly added: “ We expect MV Celine will mark the beginning of additional new services to Continental Europe from Dublin Port over the coming years.”

Pix: Conor McCabe